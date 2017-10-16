Town put on hold again

Thatcham Town 0 Binfield 0

ALL teams can get a winning habit or a losing habit, but Thatcham have seemingly acquired the drawing version a sharing the points for a third successive league game since their top of the table defeat at Highworth’s hands.

They kept a clean sheet on Saturday, but conversely failed to score for the first time this season in the league although they might have done that after three minutes when Harry Grant shot wide with only goalkeeper Henry Craven to beat.

Grant also missed a heading chance from Joe Blount’s cross before former Thatcham player Bradley Pagliaroli failed to make Curtis Angell’s mistake count when he missed the target.

Another former Town man – Ian Davies – missed his side’s best chance after the break when going through to face Chris Rackley, only to shoot wide and a couple of penalty appeals came to nothing as Town were left with only three points from the last 12 as they slipped to fifth in the Hellenic League table.

They can break the current trend on Tuesday night when lowly Highmoor Ibis are the visitors to Waterside Park for a 7.45pm kick-off.