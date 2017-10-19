Rugby Club reaches another milestone

THATCHAM RFC’S 36-year journey reaches another milestone on Saturday when they take on Reading for the first time in their history.

Thatcham travel to the former National Leaguers home at Holme park for their first competitive meeting, with the visitors riding on the back of last week’s 96-14 mauling of Southern Counties North bottom side Drifters.

Reading’s previous outing produced a 48-18 win at Stow-on-the-Wold, a welcome result after two straight defeats, including a 41-5 beating by early league leaders Beaconsfield in Reading’s only home outing of the season to date.

Reading are using the match to honour former coach Mike Tewkesbury, who coached Reading to their National League heights in the 1990s.