Crusaders face Saints challenge

HUNGERFORD TOWN face a St Albans side that could go to the top of the Vanarama National League South by winning at Bulpit Lane on Saturday.

Former Arsenal player Ian Allinson’s side are tracking leaders Braintree on goal difference, and are out to make amends for their FA Cup exit at Boreham Wood’s hands last week, and they come up against Crusaders side that returned to winning form at bottom of the table Whitehawk.

That game saw the return from injury of centre back Matt Partridge and striker Luke Hopper, both of whom had second half run-outs as substitutes when the points were in the bag, and have since had a week’s training.

Callum Willmoth also made the bench as cover, and with new boys Richie Whittingham and former Thatcham Town youngster and ex-Luton Town and Bromley striker Alex Wall joining the squad, Hungerford have growing numbers as they go into a tricky month of fixtures that takes them to Eastbourne Borough and Wealdstone, and home games with Truro City and Chelmsford City.