go

Crusaders face Saints challenge

Second-placed St Albans next up at Bulpit Lane

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Crusaders face Saints challenge

Callum Willmoth - trying to shake off injury

HUNGERFORD TOWN face a St Albans side that could go to the top of the Vanarama National League South by winning at Bulpit Lane on Saturday.
Former Arsenal player Ian Allinson’s side are tracking leaders Braintree on goal difference, and are out to make amends for their FA Cup exit at Boreham Wood’s hands last week, and they come up against Crusaders side that returned to winning form at bottom of the table Whitehawk.
That game saw the return from injury of centre back Matt Partridge and striker Luke Hopper, both of whom had second half run-outs as substitutes when the points were in the bag, and have since had a  week’s training.
Callum Willmoth also made the bench as cover, and with new boys Richie Whittingham and former Thatcham Town youngster and ex-Luton Town and Bromley striker Alex Wall joining the squad, Hungerford have growing numbers as they go into a tricky month of fixtures that takes them to Eastbourne Borough and Wealdstone, and home games with Truro City and Chelmsford City.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Two arrested in Newbury in modern slavery investigation

Two arrested in Newbury for modern slavery offences

Charity football match in memory of "amazing man and devoted father"

Charity football match in memory of "amazing man and devoted father"

Woman jailed for puppy farm fraud

Woman jailed for puppy farm fraud

It's a Red October!

It's a Red October!

Sport

Wila switch on to switch off Extras
Sport

Wila switch on to switch off Extras

Newbury Netball League top flight action

 
Tadley head for Lavvy
Sport

Tadley head for Lavvy

Leaders await Calleva in top of the table clash

 
Sport

Town take a Vase break

 
Sport

That she blows! Blues head into the storm

 
Sport

Crusaders face Saints challenge

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33