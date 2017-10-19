Thar she blows! Blues head into the storm

NEWBURY BLUES may have to battle through a hurricane to get through Saturday's South West Premier League return at Cornish side Camborne.

The county is on storm alert for the weekend, with 50 mph winds forecast along with major travel problems, local flooding and 35 foot waves along the coast.

Luckily Blues play inland, but can still expect a hot and wet welcome after they travel down on Friday for their longest trip of the season.

"We’re in uncharted waters as we’ve never done an away trip like this before," said head coach Lee Goodall. "But we're prepared and we are going down there to put on a show and are going there to win.

"Home advantage is huge for them, but we are trying to treat it like any other away game and we are not going there to make up the numbers, it’s too far and too much of a commitment for that.



The travel issue affects Blues with a handful of players unable to make the trip due to work and family commitments, but,s ays Goodall: "Camborne have that problem every other week, so it is what it is."

Blues will be without backs Rhys Davies, Jamie Futcher and Josh Bartlett, as well as the injured Rory Jones, but they have hooker Robbie Drysdale, lock Adam Neal, winger Toby Pearce and half back Ryan Trevaskis in the squad.



