Town take a Vase break

IT may have taken an own goal, but Thatcham Town will accept that after breaking their drawing streak with Tuesday night's 2-1 home Hellenic League win over Highmoor Ibis.

That result got them moving again on the league front after that run of three successive tie-ups following the home reverse at Highworth's hands.

But now they are being stalled again by knock-out duty as they prepare to face Horsham YMCA at Waterside Park on Saturday in the first round of the FA Vase.

The Sussex Combination League side head for Thatcham on the back of improved league form that saw them beat high-flying Saltdean and then batter Bexhill in the League cup.

