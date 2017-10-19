Tadley head for Lavvy

TADLEY CALLEVA have a key league battle t

TADLEY CALLEVA face a top of the table clash at Laverstock and Ford on Saturday with manager Danny Dolan dreaming of a three point boost to his side's Sydenhams Wessex League Division One promotion hoped.

Laverstock are six points clear of Tadley, but have played three extra games and having already gone to second-placed Christchurch, Dolan will be happy to get a reward on Saturday with both rivals yet to come to Barlows Park.

"To get three points would be an absolute dream,” said Dolan, “It’s real six-pointer.”

"We've had a great start and I can’t ask for much more from the lads," he said, "but we’ve got to start finishing teams off early and take the chances we are making."

Dolan will have a a strong squad available with Scott Kinge available and new boy Jordan Goater in line for his debut after his loan move from Basingstoke Town.





