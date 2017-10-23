Town rescued from the bench

Thatcham Town 2 Horsham YMCA 1

SUBSTITUTES Anthony White and Jemel Johnson struck in the final 20 minutes to take Thatcham into Monday’s FA Vase second round draw.

They trailed after 17 minutes when defender Babs Jarra’s attempted back-pass to goalkeeper Chris Rackley was intercepted and tucked home by Mark Cave.

Thatcham had the chances to hit back against the Southern Counties League side but found goalkeeper Aaron Jeal in outstanding form and when he was beaten, Harry Grant’s shot came back off the post.

Manager Danny Robinson introduced White and Johnson just past the hour, and White headed home a Tom Browne free kick before Shane Cooper-Clark played in Johnson for the winner.