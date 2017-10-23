Tadley win 11-goal thriller

Newbury's Snooty Fox pub set to be renamed as part of major refurb
Sam Hamilton - three out of six
Laverstock and Ford 5 Tadley Calleva 6
TADLEY CALLEVA roared into second place in the Sydenhams Wessex League’s Division One after an extraordinary win at leaders Laverstock and Ford.
Tadley were seemingly coasting when leading 5-1 at the break, but the hosts kept pegging them back after the break before Tadley sealed the points.
Sam Hamilton netted a hat-trick with Dan Vickers scoring twice and Paul Coventry completing their tally while Dan Finnigan (2), Rob Gallagher, Oliver Hoare and Graham Mankin score for Laverstock, who retain a three point lead in the table, but Tadley have three games in hand.
