Tadley win 11-goal thriller

Laverstock and Ford 5 Tadley Calleva 6

TADLEY CALLEVA roared into second place in the Sydenhams Wessex League’s Division One after an extraordinary  win at leaders Laverstock and Ford.

Tadley were seemingly coasting when leading 5-1 at the break, but the hosts kept pegging them back after the break before Tadley sealed the points.

Sam Hamilton netted a hat-trick with Dan Vickers scoring twice and Paul Coventry completing their tally while Dan Finnigan (2), Rob Gallagher, Oliver Hoare and Graham Mankin score for Laverstock, who retain a three point lead in the table, but Tadley have three games in hand.

