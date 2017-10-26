Keeper search for Tadley

TADLEY CALLEVA manager Danny Dolan is hunting down a goalkeeper to take the gloves for Saturday's visit of Totton and Eling in the Sydenhams Wessex League's Division One.

The sending off of Kieran Greene during last week's 6-5 win at leaders Laverstock and Ford ruled him out for three games, just as Tadley moved into second place in the table, three points behind the top side and with those three games in hand.

Scott Kinge took over in last week's emergency, but Dolan is hoping to plug the gap to leave his key midfielder free to concentrate on his normal duties.

"Farnborough have offered us an academy goalkeeper on loan," said Dolan, "but I haven't seen him play yet."

Otherwise, Dolan has practically a full squad available to him, including new loanee from Basingstoke Jordan Goater, and he hopes to tie up the transfer of midfielder Chris Morris from Alresford Town by the weekend.