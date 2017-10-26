go

It's the old one-two as Maids come to call

Blues host Berkshire derby at Monks Lane

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

It's the old one-two as Maids come to call

Josh Bartlett - back in the reckoning

NEWBURY BLUES expect a big crowd for Saturday's Berkshire derby with Maidenhead at Monks Lane in a clash of the two teams that made their way up from South West One East last season.

They are also hoping that home crowd and the turf will be the keys to winning against  third-placed side, all of whose wins this season have come on artificial surfaces.

But Maidenhead's players have plenty of experience of the real green stuff, and coach Russell Bolton added carefully to the side that got away for Blues and the rest to win the title last term, leaving Blues to mop up the play-off place.

He brought in Chinnor centre Sam Angell  and front row brothers Andy and Mark Darlington, both Dutch internationals.

"We know they are strong up front and recruited well in that area over the summer," said Blues' head coach Lee Goodall, "and they will come down and want to apply pressure on us in the set piece, and they also have some good playmakers in the backs.
“But they will want to lift that ‘bogey’ on their backs in not winning on grass and this is potentially our toughest test of the season and we shall have to be on full concentration."

Blues have an injury doubt over second row Kyle Doel after he picked up an ankle injury at Camborne last week, and they will also still be without centre Rhys Davis. But Josh Bartlett and Jamie Futcher return to add to the backs strength.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Concerns over cost of car parking in Newbury

Concerns over cost of car parking in Newbury

Newbury taxi driver released pending further inquiries

Newbury taxi driver released pending further inquiries

Motorist flouted driving ban for running down man in road rage

Motorist flouted driving ban for running down man in road rage

Safety measures put forward to improve dangerous A34

Safety measures put forward to improve dangerous A34

Sport

Crusaders face mid-table rivals
Sport

Crusaders face mid-table rivals

Eastbourne head for Bulpit Lane on back of poor run

 
Kingfishers face refreshed Robins
Sport

Kingfishers face refreshed Robins

Thatcham go to Bracknell in key battle for promotion

 
Sport

It's the old one-two as Maids come to call

 
Sport

Keeper search for Tadley

 
Sport

Four out of four as Newbury raid Abbey

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33