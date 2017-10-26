go

Kingfishers face refreshed Robins

Thatcham go to Bracknell in key battle for promotion

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Kingfishers face refreshed Robins

Shane Cooper-Clark: returns to face his former club

THATCHAM TOWN and Bracknell Town clash for the second time this season as the Hellenic League promotion hopefuls go head-to-head at Larges Lane on Saturday.

The Kingfishers gave their season a massive boost when winning the first meeting 3-0 at Waterside Park in September, during a run of form that saw Town thriving on all fronts.

But recent form has been hit-and-miss, with a run of four games without a win ended by two successive home wins before Thatcham lost 1-0 at home to Wantage Town on Tuesday night in the Reading Invitation Senior Cup, albeit with a much-changed line-up.

And they can also expect to see some changes in the Bracknell ranks, which this week saw the full return of last season's 46-goal marksman TJ Bohane from Evo Stik League Southern Swindon Supermarine, and he again links up with Adam Cornell to reinstate the strike force that netted 91 times in last season's runner-up campaign.

Bracknell currently stand third in the table, one point and one place higher than Thatcham as both clubs chase unbeaten leaders Highworth, currently five points ahead of Bracknell and having played two games fewer than Saturday's rivals.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Concerns over cost of car parking in Newbury

Concerns over cost of car parking in Newbury

Newbury taxi driver released pending further inquiries

Newbury taxi driver released pending further inquiries

Motorist flouted driving ban for running down man in road rage

Motorist flouted driving ban for running down man in road rage

Safety measures put forward to improve dangerous A34

Safety measures put forward to improve dangerous A34

Sport

Crusaders face mid-table rivals
Sport

Crusaders face mid-table rivals

Eastbourne head for Bulpit Lane on back of poor run

 
Kingfishers face refreshed Robins
Sport

Kingfishers face refreshed Robins

Thatcham go to Bracknell in key battle for promotion

 
Sport

It's the old one-two as Maids come to call

 
Sport

Keeper search for Tadley

 
Sport

Four out of four as Newbury raid Abbey

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33