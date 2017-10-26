Kingfishers face refreshed Robins

THATCHAM TOWN and Bracknell Town clash for the second time this season as the Hellenic League promotion hopefuls go head-to-head at Larges Lane on Saturday.

The Kingfishers gave their season a massive boost when winning the first meeting 3-0 at Waterside Park in September, during a run of form that saw Town thriving on all fronts.

But recent form has been hit-and-miss, with a run of four games without a win ended by two successive home wins before Thatcham lost 1-0 at home to Wantage Town on Tuesday night in the Reading Invitation Senior Cup, albeit with a much-changed line-up.

And they can also expect to see some changes in the Bracknell ranks, which this week saw the full return of last season's 46-goal marksman TJ Bohane from Evo Stik League Southern Swindon Supermarine, and he again links up with Adam Cornell to reinstate the strike force that netted 91 times in last season's runner-up campaign.

Bracknell currently stand third in the table, one point and one place higher than Thatcham as both clubs chase unbeaten leaders Highworth, currently five points ahead of Bracknell and having played two games fewer than Saturday's rivals.