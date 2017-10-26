Crusaders face mid-table rivals

HUNGERFORD TOWN entertain Eastbourne Borough in a middling mid-table battle on Saturday that is all about both sides trying to force their way back into the Vanarama National League South's higher reaches.

Crusaders will go into the game on the back of three matches without a defeat and two successive clean sheets, while Borough's decent start has hit the rocks with a run of four without a win, including an FA Cup exit at home to Bognor Regis, the team guided into the National League South by Jamie Howell, before he surprisingly upped sticks and moved to Eastbourne shortly after clinching promotion.

Hungerford's goalless draw at high-flying St Albans last week means they go into the game on the back of better form. They remain without the injured Scott Rees and Callum Willmoth, and are still waiting for recent striker signing Alex Wall to be fit enough to make his debut.

What are the odds?

HUNGERFORD go into the match as slight favourites with most bookies.

Bet365 rate them as 6/5 to win and Ladbrokes at 15/13 while the visitors are priced at 5/2 and 12/5 respectively with a draw at 2/1. A goal-less draw is marked at 14/1.