go

Spot kick dismay for Crusaders

Early dismissal and late penalty winner blows for Hungerford

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Hungerford face replay test

Diak John - sent off after five minutes

Hungerford Town 0 Eastbourne Borough 1

PENALTIES at the start and near the finish saw Hungerford’s home form extend to five matches without a win.

They had to play 85 minutes with 10 men after Diak John was sent off following the opening penalty call, a seemingly harsh one from referee Rob Massey-Ellis.

Len Redwood’s low cross fell for Jamie Taylor to hammer the ball from the edge of the box, but his shot struck John’s arm as the defender leaned to the side, and the referee deemed it to be deliberately goal-bound shot.

Luckily there is no punishment for the goalkeeper doing the same, and Lewis Ward got across to keep out Lloyd Dawes’ kick.

Hungerford came under most pressure after that, and Eastbourne’s Harley Willard wasted two good chances while Hungerford were limited to distance efforts from James Clark and Louis Soares.

But they held solid until a dozen minutes from time when substitute Ian Herring clipped Sergio Torres in the box and this time Matt Drage squeezed his shot just beyond Ward.

Hungerford Town: Ward; Tyler. Thomas, Rusby, John; Soares, Clark, Simpson, Stonehouse; Brown, Bignall. Subs: Wall, Partridge, Whittingham, Herring, Beauchamp.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

The Snooty Fox pub evacuated

Newbury pub evacuated

Law finally catches up with Newbury man

Court

Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road

Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road

Safety measures put forward to improve dangerous A34

Safety measures put forward to improve dangerous A34

Sport

Single point still gives Tadley a lift
Sport

Single point still gives Tadley a lift

Dallimore and Denham on target for Calleva

 
Town keep Robins in a tight grip
Sport

Town keep Robins in a tight grip

Ten-men hold out for creditable draw

 
Sport

Blues get their kicks in derby win

 
Sport

Spot kick dismay for Crusaders

 
Sport

Crusaders face mid-table rivals

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33