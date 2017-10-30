Blues get their kicks in derby win

Newbury Blues 39 Maidenhead 15

IT certainly was the green, green grass of home for Blues after their second half display took them to a comfortable Berkshire derby win at Monks Lane on Saturday.

There were only two minor disappointments for the home side. They could not pocket the bonus point that would have lifted them in to the South West Premier League’s top six, and Scott Prince’s stoppage time try denied them a second half clean sheet.

Maidenhead had taken the lead after a dozen minutes when flanker Laurence Leonard got over the line with Ed Keohane converting, but Blues got to grips with the visitors up front and after Ryan Trevaskis had slotted over a penalty, he went on to produce a kicking master class that yielded 24 points, the next two coming after Toby Thorne had torn through from Joe Pigott’s pass and Trevaskis and Keohane traded penalties to leave Blues with a narrow 13-10 half-time lead.

Travaskis struck again two minutes after the break and with Maidenhead down to 14 men following the binning of Lavin, he bagged four in a row to stretch the gap to 25-10 before Toby Thorne dotted down his second try with the kick again a simple matter for the full back before Pigott again delivered the final pass for Josh Bartlett to run in another seven-pointer.

Princes’ afterthought try was an insect bite, but Blues had long worn down the visitors to make sure of the points.

Newbury Blues: Trevaskis; T. Thorne, D. Thorne, Love, Pearce; West, Pigott; Hicks, Drysdale, Macauley; Winfield, Neal; Walsh, Spanswick, Millar. Subs: G. Stewart, D. Stewart, Bartlett.