Town keep Robins in a tight grip

Bracknell Town 1 Thatcham Town 1

KINGFISHERS claimed a lot of credit from their draw with high-flying rivals Bracknell at Larges Lane.

Their point kept them tight on the second-placed side’s heels as a first defeat of the season for leaders Highworth at Wantage’s hands kept the race buzzing.

Thatcham makeshift defence held firm with goalkeeper Chris Rackley saving Seb Bowerman’s 37th minute penalty before Shane Cooper-Clark put Thatcham ahead when netting against his former club shortly after the interval.

But Thatcham were soon left on then back foot when they had defender Curtis Angell sent off, and they eventually conceded the equaliser 15 mines from time when Adam Cornell hit the target from close range.

Thatcham are in cup action on Tuesday night when they entertain Marlow in the second round of the Berks and Bucks Senior Cup with a quarter-final place at stake.