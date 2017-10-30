go

Single point still gives Tadley a lift

Dallimore and Denham on target for Calleva

Single point still gives Tadley a lift

Tadley Calleva 2 Totton & Eling 2

TADLEY had to settle for a point, although that was enough to edge them closer to the top of Division One of the Sydenhams Wessex League.

Manager Danny Dolan sorted his goalkeeper crisis with not one signing, but two, bringing in Freddie Gee from Hartley Wintney and James Soale from Farnborough. And he added two more new faces with midfielder Chris Morris completing his switch from Alresford Town and Basingstoke Town's Danny Schofield.

Shaun Dallimore and Brett Denham netted for Tadley, who are now two points behind leaders Laverstock and Ford with three games in hand after the Wiltshire side surprisingly crashed 4-0 at home to lowly East Cowes Vics.

