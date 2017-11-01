go

Chris spins himself county's top award

Champions pick out their best

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Award winners Andy Rishton, Chris Peploe and Arche Carter

CHRIS Peploe has been named Berkshire Cricket's player of the year - and it came as no surprise.

The 36-year-old left-arm spinner was the county's leading bowler in the double-winning season with more than 60 wickets at an average of 18.25, whilst also scoring a maiden century in the win over Oxfordshire.

Datchet star Peploe earned the vote ahead of Henley's Richard Morris, who was the team's leading batsman with 784 runs at an average of 60.31.

Andy Rishton took home the most improved player award. The Loughborough all-rounder was one of the heroes when the county beat Lincolnshire in the Unicorns Championship play-off at Banbury, scoring a stylish 76 not out and sharing an unbroken fifth-wicket stand with Henley teenager Jack Davies (127 not out) as Berkshire recovered from 135-4 to 291 to retain the title.

The county's best young player award went to Wokingham batsman and Wellington College student Archie Carter.

The trophies were handed out at the Berkshire celebration and presentation dinner held at Henley CC on Saturday.

Carter's success completed a good weekend for the Wokingham club, as the previous night they had collected the Division One trophy when the Thames Valley League hosted their presentation dinner at The Castle Hotel, Windsor.

 

