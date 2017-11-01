Havant and Ascot for Town teams

HAVANT and Waterlooville may have a mission when they visit Hungerford Town at Bulpit Lane on Saturday after in theory losing their Vanarama National League South place two seasons ago to Hungerford’s play-off winners.

The Hampshire club remained loyal to manager Lee Bradbury, and he brought them back up at the first attempt, since when they have settled in just behind the front runners.

Hungerford will be officially opening their new stand and floodlights prior to the kick-off.

Thatcham Town manager Danny Robinson is hoping to add Bracknell Town winger Kensley Maloney after making an approach for the former Binfield, Slough and Burnham player.

Thatcham make the Hellenic League trip to third from bottom Ascot United on Saturday after dumping higher-league Marlow out of the Berks and Bucks Senior Cup in midweek. They now face a home quarter final tie with fellow Hellenic Leaguers Woodley United.

Hungerford play their second round game with Bracknell Town at Bulpit Lane on Tuesday, November 11 with the winners at home to Slough Town or Wantage Town in the last eight.

Full draw: Thatcham Town v Woodley Utd; Windsor v Ascot Utd or MK Dons; Hungerford Town or Bracknell Town v Slough Town or Wantage Town; Didcotg Town v Maidenhead Utd or Chesham Utd.



