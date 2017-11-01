go

Havant and Ascot for Town teams

Home prospects for county cup pair

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Havant and Ascot for Town teams

HAVANT and Waterlooville may have a mission when they visit Hungerford Town at Bulpit Lane on Saturday after in theory losing their Vanarama National League South place two seasons ago to Hungerford’s play-off winners.
The Hampshire club remained loyal to manager Lee Bradbury, and he brought them back up at the first attempt, since when they have settled in just behind the front runners. 
Hungerford will be officially opening their new stand and floodlights prior to the kick-off.
Thatcham Town manager Danny Robinson is hoping to add Bracknell Town winger Kensley Maloney after making an approach for the former Binfield, Slough and Burnham player.
Thatcham make the Hellenic League trip to third from bottom Ascot United on Saturday after dumping higher-league Marlow out of the Berks and Bucks Senior Cup in midweek. They now face a home quarter final tie with fellow Hellenic Leaguers Woodley United.
Hungerford play their second round game with Bracknell Town at Bulpit Lane on Tuesday, November 11 with the winners at home to Slough Town or Wantage Town in the last eight.
Full draw:  Thatcham Town v Woodley Utd; Windsor v Ascot Utd or MK Dons; Hungerford Town or Bracknell Town v Slough Town or Wantage Town; Didcotg Town v Maidenhead Utd or Chesham Utd.
  
 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

The Snooty Fox pub evacuated

Newbury pub evacuated

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road

Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

Sport

Havant and Ascot for Town teams
Sport

Havant and Ascot for Town teams

Home prospects for county cup pair

 
Chris spins himself county's top award
Sport

Chris spins himself county's top award

Champions pick out their best

 
Sport

Single point still gives Tadley a lift

 
Sport

Town keep Robins in a tight grip

 
Sport

Blues get their kicks in derby win

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33