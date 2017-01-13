go

'Dementia café' launches in Thatcham next week

Nature Memories Café offers socialising and activities

A NEW scheme to help people with dementia in Thatcham goes live next week.

The Nature Memories Café allows people with dementia and their families or carers to relax and socialise at the Nature Discovery Centre while engaging in crafting and other activities.

The Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust, which operates the centre on behalf of West Berkshire Council, is behind the scheme.

The Nature Memories Café is organised by Centre Ranger Becky O'Melia who said: "Each week we will have a simple nature-based art or craft session if people would like to get involved with that, but being artistic isn't essential.

"We expect some people will prefer to relax, enjoy the views from the café across the Lake, and have a chat while enjoying one of our delicious homemade cakes and a hot drink."

The sessions will be held between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Mondays, starting on January 16 until March 20.

