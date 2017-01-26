go

Do you know a Thatcham community hero?

Nominations for the town's civic awards open

DO you know someone who does something amazing for Thatcham’s community?

Nominations are open for Thatcham Town Council’s 2017 Civic Awards.

The awards are presented to individuals or groups in recognition of the work they do for the benefit of the community of Thatcham.

Each year a maximum of three gold awards are presented. The presentations will take place at the mayor’s reception on Sunday, May 7.

Nomination forms are available from www.thatchamtowncouncil.gov.uk or call (01635) 863592.

Nominations must be submitted for consideration by noon on Monday, March 20.

