Thatcham woman in cancer head shave to help a friend

A THATCHAM woman will be shaving her hair off for charity to support her friend.

Mel Aitken will be braving the shave at a fundraising event for Cancer Research at The Swan in Thatcham on Saturday.

Mrs Aitken said that she wanted to perform the feat ever since her husband and her mother-in-law had the disease, however she never had the chance to do it.

But after her friend Emma Morgan was diagnosed with breast cancer and will be losing her hair to chemotherapy, Mrs Aitken has decided to make sure that her friend is not alone.

"Chemotherapy is around the corner for this lovely lady and hair loss is inevitable. When she loses her hair mine's coming off too, so I can support her and raise as much money as possible for Cancer Research," Mrs Aitken said.

"She's really funny and a lovely person.

"Cancer is a cruel disease. I want to raise awareness and support her. I thought if we go out shopping, if someone stares at her I'll be standing next to her."

The event will run at The Swan from 2.30pm with the shave being carried out at 3.15pm on January 28.

And if all goes to plan Mrs Morgan will be making the first cut on Mrs Aitken's head.

Mrs Aitken has raised £525 of her £3,000 target and donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mel-Aitken