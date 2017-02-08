go

Thatcham Santa's raise record funds

Rotary Club event sees more than £3,000 raised for the Rosemary Appeal

Thatcham Santa's raise record funds

JOLLY joggers taking part in the town’s Santa Run have raised more than £3,000 for charity. 

A record year for the event, organised by Thatcham Rotary Club, saw around 380 people take to the streets donned in the famous red and white suits. 

These included people running for fun or for a chosen cause of their own, but the majority of the race entry fee will be donated towards building a state-of-the-art cancer care and renal dialysis unit at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

The speedy Santas raised £3,300 towards the £4.5m scheme – The Rosemary Appeal – in what Thatcham Rotarian Frank Quinn said was a record year for the event.

“We are very happy with the revenue that we have got,” he said.

“More important is the fun the town had, we were very happy with it.

“We had a record number of runners who came from far and wide and more signed up online this year.

“It’s becoming a significant item on the Thatcham social calendar.”

See our photo gallery and order pictures here http://newburyweeklynews.zenfolio.com/?q=thatcham+santa+dash 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Time called on two Donnington landmark pubs

Time called on two Donnington landmark pubs

Homeless person's tent burnt to ground in Newbury

Homeless person's tent burnt to ground in Newbury

Alarm over dog walker's 'near miss' at level crossing

Alarm over dog walker's 'near miss' at level crossing

Snow showers likely across South East from Friday onwards

Snow showers likely across south east from Friday onwards

Thatcham

Thatcham Santa's raise record funds
Thatcham

Thatcham Santa's raise record funds

Rotary Club event sees more than £3,000 raised for the Rosemary Appeal

 
Thatcham's Lib Dems condemn 9.5 per cent rise
Thatcham

Thatcham's Lib Dems condemn 9.5 per cent tax rise

'If I were a member of the public, I would be struggling to know what extra I am getting for my money,' councillor states
   

 
Thatcham

Thatcham woman in cancer head shave to help a friend

 
Thatcham

Do you know a Thatcham community hero?

 
Sport

Kings crowned victors against Wolves

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33