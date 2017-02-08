Thatcham Santa's raise record funds

JOLLY joggers taking part in the town’s Santa Run have raised more than £3,000 for charity.

A record year for the event, organised by Thatcham Rotary Club, saw around 380 people take to the streets donned in the famous red and white suits.

These included people running for fun or for a chosen cause of their own, but the majority of the race entry fee will be donated towards building a state-of-the-art cancer care and renal dialysis unit at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

The speedy Santas raised £3,300 towards the £4.5m scheme – The Rosemary Appeal – in what Thatcham Rotarian Frank Quinn said was a record year for the event.

“We are very happy with the revenue that we have got,” he said.

“More important is the fun the town had, we were very happy with it.

“We had a record number of runners who came from far and wide and more signed up online this year.

“It’s becoming a significant item on the Thatcham social calendar.”

