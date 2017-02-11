go

Thatcham woman's show of support for her friend during cancer treatment

Friends effort to raise £3,000 for charity

Thatcham woman stands by her friend during cancer treatment

A THATCHAM woman has shaved off her hair to raise £3,000 for charity and help support her friend who is battling cancer. 

Mel Aitken braved the shave at a fundraising event for Cancer Research at The Swan in Thatcham on Saturday, January 28.

Mrs Aitken said that she had wanted to perform the feat ever since her husband and her mother-in-law were diagnosed, but she never had the chance to do it.

After her friend Emma Morgan was diagnosed with breast cancer and was losing her hair to chemotherapy, however, Mrs Aitken decided to make sure that her friend was not alone. 

“Chemotherapy is around the corner for this lovely lady and hair loss is inevitable.

“When she loses her hair mine’s coming off too, so I can support her and raise as much money as possible for Cancer Research,” Mrs Aitken said.

“She’s really funny and a lovely person. 

“Cancer is a cruel disease. I want to raise awareness and support her.

“I thought if we go out shopping, if someone stares at her I’ll be standing next to her.”

The two friends were shoulder-to-shoulder for the shave and Mrs Morgan made the first cut on Mrs Aitken's head.

The event raised £964 on the day through a raffle and tombola, but with further pledges and her online fundraising page Mrs Aitken has raised £2,009 of her £3,000 target.

“It went really well and was quite fun to do,” she said.

“Emma laughed a lot. We had a really good laugh together and the support was amazing. I’d do it again if I knew I’d get more money. 

“The other day I felt a bit teary because my hair is growing back and hers won’t until the chemotherapy is over. I did it and everyone said I was brave, but I don’t feel that.

“I’m so determined – I really want to get to that £3,000.”

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mel-Aitken

