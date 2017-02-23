'Surprising award' for Thatcham wheelchair basketball club founder

THE founder of Thatcham’s wheelchair basketball club, Thames Valley Kings, has added a lifetime achievement award to her impressive résumé.

Jacqueline Scoins-Cass was presented with the award at the Get Berkshire Active Awards held at Hilton hotel in Reading on Friday, February 10.

The 31-year-old’s list of achievements includes founding the club at the age of 19 and being appointed an MBE in the 2011 Queen’s Birthday Honour list.

Mrs Scoins-Cass said: “It was very surprising to receive a lifetime achievement award at my tender age, although I know I have run the club my entire adult life. Many thanks to Get Berkshire Active for recognising my contribution to wheelchair basketball as a volunteer.”

Get Berkshire Active is the county sports partnership for Berkshire and promotes the benefits of sport and physical activity.

A host of club members attended the event, including captain Wayne Burton, as the Kings were also shortlisted for Community Club of the Year. However, they lost out to the Royal Windsor Rollergirls roller derby team.

Nevertheless, it was the second time in three years that the Kings have been shortlisted for the award.

Kings head of marketing Peter Scoins said: “There was a high level of competition for the award, which went to a public vote. Congratulations to the Rollergirls, but for us it feels a little like the old saying ‘always the bridesmaid, never the bride’.”

The awards also saw Newbury’s St Bartholomew’s School win the most active secondary school award, Falkland Cricket Club’s access to physical activity programme scoop Health Project of the Year, while Newbury Rugby Club’s Dan West was named volunteer of the year.