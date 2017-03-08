Top marks for Thatcham school pupils

PUPIL power at Francis Baily Primary School has seen a marked improvement in the playground.

It was top marks for children in the school council, who got involved with the laying of new playground markings last week.

Children at the Skillman Drive school enjoyed putting down the numbers on a multiplication grid, hopscotch and number line.

Funding for the project came via £1,200 made from a Fiver Challenge competition held last year.

The contest saw groups of two to 10 children given £5 each, with a brief to buy or make goods to sell in school and to the local community.

Headteacher of Francis Baily, Chris Davis, said: “I am extremely proud of the children who put so much effort into the Fiver Challenge and then decided that these playground markings were the best way to spend the money. They enjoy learning maths outside of the classroom in a more physical way, so we look forward to many exciting lessons and playtimes using the new markings.

“With the current funding issue for schools, which is really biting hard in West Berkshire, any initiative that enhances the provision for our pupils without recourse to our decreasing budgets is greatly appreciated, although it is sad that our budgets are not such that we can’t do more of this each year without the need for external fundraising.’’