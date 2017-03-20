Domino's plan for Thatcham approved

go

PIZZA chain Domino’s looks set to open in Thatcham, following plans for a takeaway being approved.  

Domino’s has been granted permission to move into the former Pro Bike Fit bike shop and café on the A4.

West Berkshire Council said that a Domino’s at the site would not “unduly prejudice the prime retail shopping frontages within Thatcham town centre”.

It added: “It makes provision for a reasonable variety and scale of business development appropriate to the nature and character of the area.”

Domino’s was asked when the takeaway was likely to open and how many staff would be employed, but did not respond. 

The 25 car parking spaces at the site will be retained.

The plans also included the installation of extraction and ventilation equipment, demolishing an existing extension and creating a new one.

The council’s comments about the impact on the town’s prime shopping area follow plans for another pizzeria in the Broadway being turned down in 2015.

Papa Luigi Pizzeria had applied to open in the former Blockbuster store but the council said that the takeaway would result in the loss of retail space, which would jeopardise the vitality of the town centre.

However, signage for the pizzeria was approved.  

