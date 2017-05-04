go

Appeal after teenager kicked in the head

'Gang' of teens attack boy in Thatcham

police

AN appeal to trace a group of boys who kicked a 15-year-old in the head has been launched.

The boy’s mother told the Newbury Weekly News that a group of more than 10 boys had put her son close to death after they stamped on his head multiple times; coming within inches of his temple. 

He was taken to the Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, and was discharged with bruising to his face.

The boy was assaulted in Station Road, Thatcham, at 9.30pm on Saturday, April 8. 

Police said that no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call 101 and quote reference 431701029141.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Major road improvements planned to tackle Newbury's traffic problems

Redesign of Newbury's roads planned to tackle traffic problems

A34 through North Hampshire blocked northbound

A34 through North Hampshire blocked northbound

M4 set for more closures later this month

road ahead closed

Crafty Craft and Mayday celebrations set up a bumper bank holiday

Crafty Craft sailing into view

Thatcham

police
Thatcham

Appeal after teenager kicked in the head

'Gang' of teens attack boy in Thatcham

 
Taxi driver assaulted in Thatcham
News

Taxi driver assaulted in Thatcham

Police release E Fit of attacker

1comment

 
Thatcham

Electrification impact on Thatcham level crossing being assessed

1comment

 
Thatcham

Thatcham bank could become a bookies

3comments

 
Thatcham

Father of two convicted of 'revenge porn' offence

16comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33