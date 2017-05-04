Appeal after teenager kicked in the head

AN appeal to trace a group of boys who kicked a 15-year-old in the head has been launched.

The boy’s mother told the Newbury Weekly News that a group of more than 10 boys had put her son close to death after they stamped on his head multiple times; coming within inches of his temple.

He was taken to the Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, and was discharged with bruising to his face.

The boy was assaulted in Station Road, Thatcham, at 9.30pm on Saturday, April 8.

Police said that no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call 101 and quote reference 431701029141.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.