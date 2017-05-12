Work on second Thatcham flood scheme to start next week

WORK on Thatcham’s second flood shield will begin next week.

A large earth embankment will be created to the north of Tull Way to retain flood water and hold excess water, which it will then release at a rate with which local drains can cope.

The £1.2m flood alleviation scheme is funded by a Government grant through the Environment Agency and contributions from West Berkshire Council and Thatcham Town Council.

The basin is the second of four to be constructed around the town to prevent a repeat of the 2007 floods.

More than 1,000 properties were affected after three months of rain fell on the town in 24 hours.

Projects manager at West Berkshire Council Jon Winstanley said: “We are looking forward to delivering this important flood defence scheme for Thatcham and will be working closely with all parties concerned to ensure that the works cause as little inconvenience as possible.”

The construction work will be carried out by Jackson Civil Engineering, supervised by West Berkshire Council.

Work will start on Monday, May 15, and is scheduled for completion by the end of October 2017.

Normal working hours for the project will be from 7.30am until 5pm, Monday to Friday.

A temporary speed restriction of 30mph will be in place along Tull Way between the A4 and Bowling Green Road to allow for safe working.

There will also be off-peak lane closures on Tull Way to allow for construction of the site access.

The footpath from Tull Way to Cold Ash, which passes through the site, will be closed during the construction period and an alternative route will be via Ashmore Green Road.

A basin at the bottom of Cold Ash Hill was constructed in 2014 and two more are planned at Floral Way and south east of the town.