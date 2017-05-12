go

Work on second Thatcham flood scheme to start next week

Speed restriction will be in place to allow safe working

Work on second Thatcham flood scheme to start next week

WORK on Thatcham’s second flood shield will begin next week. 

A large earth embankment will be created to the north of Tull Way to retain flood water and hold excess water, which it will then release at a rate with which local drains can cope.

The £1.2m flood alleviation scheme is funded by a Government grant through the Environment Agency and contributions from West Berkshire Council and Thatcham Town Council.

The basin is the second of four to be constructed around the town to prevent a repeat of the 2007 floods.

More than 1,000 properties were affected after three months of rain fell on the town in 24 hours.  

Projects manager at West Berkshire Council Jon Winstanley said: “We are looking forward to delivering this important flood defence scheme for Thatcham and will be working closely with all parties concerned to ensure that the works cause as little inconvenience as possible.”

The construction work will be carried out by Jackson Civil Engineering, supervised by West Berkshire Council. 

Work will start on Monday, May 15, and is scheduled for completion by the end of October 2017. 

Normal working hours for the project will be from 7.30am until 5pm, Monday to Friday.

A temporary speed restriction of 30mph will be in place along Tull Way between the A4 and Bowling Green Road to allow for safe working. 

There will also be off-peak lane closures on Tull Way to allow for construction of the site access.

The footpath from Tull Way to Cold Ash, which passes through the site, will be closed during the construction period and an alternative route will be via Ashmore Green Road.

A basin at the bottom of Cold Ash Hill was constructed in 2014 and two more are planned at Floral Way and south east of the town. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Tricky

    12/05/2017 - 10:10

    Finally, an end to the Thatcham pyramids! Only been there a year and a half...

    Reply

    • Bombey

      12/05/2017 - 10:10

      to be replaced with the Thatacham Dykes

      Reply

Man beaten and has dog stolen in Newbury

Man beaten and has dog stolen in Newbury

Motorists warned as M4 set for weekend closure

M4

Bowling alley or trampoline park could be coming to the Kennet Centre

Bowling alley or trampoline park could be coming to the Kennet Centre

Newbury man charged with GBH

Newbury man charged with GBH

Thatcham

Work on second Thatcham flood scheme to start next week
Thatcham

Work on second Thatcham flood scheme to start next week

Speed restriction will be in place to allow safe working

2comments

 
One way in and out for 495 Thatcham homes site
Thatcham

Thatcham housing appeals date announced

More than 700 homes could be built around the town

15comments

 
Thatcham

Biker taken to hospital following crash in Thatcham

 
Thatcham

Appeal after teenager kicked in the head

3comments

 
News

Taxi driver assaulted in Thatcham

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33