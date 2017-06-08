Teenager sustains serious leg injuries following collision in Thatcham

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision in Thatcham this morning (Thursday).

Thames Valley Police officers, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to the A4 between the junctions of Henwick Lane and Pound Lane at 8.36am.

A car and a motorbike were involved in the collision.

South Central Ambulance Service spokesman, David Gallagher said that a 17-year-old male sustained serious leg injuries in the collision.

He was taken by ambulance to the major trauma centre at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, with the air ambulance crew travelling in the ambulance.

A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police, Lucy Billen, said that no arrests have been made.

The section of road was closed between Henwick Lane and Tull Way while police conducted an investigation and to allow the debris to be cleared.

The road re-opened at 10.47am.