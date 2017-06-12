go

Boy assaulted and knocked over by cyclist in Thatcham

Police want to speak to a woman who helped the boy after the incident

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

Police called to affray at Newbury playground

A 12-year-old boy was verbally abused and knocked down by a cyclist in Thatcham.

The boy was waiting to cross the road at the junction of Sagecroft Road and Northfield Road when a man riding a bike shouted abuse at him at around 3.40pm on Thursday, June 1.

The cyclist shouted at the boy to move out of the way and before running into him and knocking him over.

The cyclist then rode off towards the roundabout with Heath Lane and Bowling Green Road.

The assailant is described as an Asian man aged in his 20s, around 5ft 4ins tall, slim, with a light beard and moustache.

He was wearing glasses, a black hooded top with the hood over his head, brown trousers and a dark grey rucksack. He was riding an old black bicycle.

The boy was not injured and nothing was stolen.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, including a woman in a small black car parked at Tesco Express in Northfield Road, who stopped to check on the victim directly after the incident.

If anyone witnessed the offence or has any information, they should call PC Tara Hamilton on 101, quoting incident reference number 43170159012.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man charged with murder following death of five-month-old baby

Newbury man charged with murder in connection with five-month-old baby

Teenager sustains serious leg injuries following collision in Thatcham

Teenager sustains serious leg injuries following collision in Thatcham

Baby murder charge man appears in court

Court

Richard Benyon re-elected as Newbury MP

Richard Benyon re-elected as Newbury MP

Thatcham

Bike rider assaulted by group of youths in Thatcham
Thatcham

Bike rider assaulted by group of youths in Thatcham

Victim sustains head and facial injuries

 
Boy assaulted and knocked over by cyclist in Thatcham
Thatcham

Boy assaulted and knocked over by cyclist in Thatcham

Police want to speak to a woman who helped the boy after the incident

 
Thatcham

Teenager sustains serious leg injuries following collision in Thatcham

 
News

Thatcham pupils put their best fundraising feet forward

 
News

Late-night licence for Thatcham Domino's

3comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33