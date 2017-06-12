Boy assaulted and knocked over by cyclist in Thatcham

A 12-year-old boy was verbally abused and knocked down by a cyclist in Thatcham.

The boy was waiting to cross the road at the junction of Sagecroft Road and Northfield Road when a man riding a bike shouted abuse at him at around 3.40pm on Thursday, June 1.

The cyclist shouted at the boy to move out of the way and before running into him and knocking him over.

The cyclist then rode off towards the roundabout with Heath Lane and Bowling Green Road.

The assailant is described as an Asian man aged in his 20s, around 5ft 4ins tall, slim, with a light beard and moustache.

He was wearing glasses, a black hooded top with the hood over his head, brown trousers and a dark grey rucksack. He was riding an old black bicycle.

The boy was not injured and nothing was stolen.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, including a woman in a small black car parked at Tesco Express in Northfield Road, who stopped to check on the victim directly after the incident.

If anyone witnessed the offence or has any information, they should call PC Tara Hamilton on 101, quoting incident reference number 43170159012.