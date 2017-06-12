go

Bike rider assaulted by group of youths in Thatcham

Victim sustains head and facial injuries

A man was beaten by a gang of men as he rode through Thatcham yesterday.

The 19-year-old turned into an alleyway near Archangel Way where three men were standing at around 12.30am on Sunday, June 11. 

As the cyclist rode past them, he was grabbed from behind and repeatedly punched and kicked by the gang who knocked him to the ground.

The offenders then fled.

The victim sustained head and facial injuries, which required hospital treatment, and nothing was stolen.

The three assailants are all described as white.

One of them was around 23 or 24 years old, just under 6ft tall and muscular. He was wearing a dark grey hooded top and dark jeans.

The second is described as being around 23 or 24 years old and was just under 6ft tall. He was wearing a black hooded top and jeans.

The third is around 16 years old, approximately 5ft 5ins tall with dark hair. He was wearing a dark hooded top and white trainers. 

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence.

Anyone with information should call PC Tara Hamilton on 101, quoting incident reference 43170169289.

