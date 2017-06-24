go

Newbury man facing burglary charge

Charge relates to a break-in in Thatcham

John Herring

A man from Newbury has been charged in relation to a burglary in Thatcham. 

Danny Black, aged 39, was arrested and charged with one count of burglary on Thursday. 

Mr Black, of Elizabeth Avenue, has been remanded to appear at Reading Crown Court on July 25. 

The charge relates to a break-in at a property in Fromont Drive, Thatcham during which a number of items were stolen on June 7.

