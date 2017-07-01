go

Thatcham Man sentenced for drugs offences

Man received 28 months' imprisonment

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police a man was sentenced to 28 months' imprisonment for drugs offences in Reading.

Ricky Ashworth, of Derwent Road, Thatcham was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Monday (26) after he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine, and one count of possession with intent to supply heroin.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Andy Carroll of the Investigation Hub based at Reading, said: "This successful conviction and sentence by the crown court sends a clear message that the police do not tolerate drug dealing within our local communities and hopefully make people think twice before involving themselves in this form of criminality."

On May 23, Ashworth was stopped by police officers on Carsdale Close, Reading, after being seen earlier that day in the area of Southcote, Reading, where it's believed he was involved in a drug deal.

He was arrested and found in possession of 40 wraps of drugs which were later identified as cocaine and heroin.

Ashworth was charged the same day and appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on 24 May where he pleaded guilty.

