Elderly Thatcham man victim of distraction burglary

Police are seeking information after an elderly Thatcham man was the victim of a suspected distraction burglary.

A man knocked on the door of the elderly victim and said there was a problem with his water and that the stopcock needed turning off.

The victim, who has limited mobility, said that he could not turn it off himself.

The man replied that he had a friend who could help and called him over.

The first man then sat with the victim in the kitchen while the second went under the stairs.

At some point the victim suspected that the second man snuck upstairs as he later noticed that around £120 was missing from two envelopes in a bedroom drawer.

The distraction burglary occurred at a property on London Road close to the Texaco garage in Thatcham at around 5pm on Tuesday, September 12.

The first burglar is described as a 6ft tall white man in his 40s of a slight build, with a local accent and a cleft lip.

He was wearing a black baseball cap and black jacket.

The second is described a white man in his 50’s, a stocky build and short grey hair with a faint Irish accent.

Anyone with information should contact the 24 hour Police Enquiry Centre on 101 quoting crime reference number 43170271478.