Event for Thatcham residents to discuss crime with police

THATCHAM residents can share their ideas and concerns about crime in the town tomorrow (Wednesday).

Thatcham’s Neighbourhood Police Team will be holding the event to discuss community issues and to launch a community forum.

The forum will provide information to find out what the local police team has been doing and how they can be contacted.

It will also offer group discussion, guest speakers and refreshments.

The first meeting will be held in the meeting room of St Mary’s Church at 7pm on Wednesday, September 27 and will be run in a “friendly world café style”.

The West Berkshire safer communities team and Thatcham community safety group will also be present.

Officers want as many residents to attend the meeting as possible in order to hear a diverse range of issues.