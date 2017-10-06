go

New UKIP leader's local links

Henry Bolton grew up in a West Berkshire village

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

New UKIP leader's local links

COLD Ash has been placed on the political map after a former resident and Kennet School pupil became UKIP’s new leader last week.

Henry Bolton grew up in the village and attended Kennet School in Thatcham.

His mother, Sheila Bolton, who lives in Cold Ash, told the NWN that her son, aged around 14 at the time, called the White House from a telephone box in Thatcham town centre, seeking to speak to US president Jimmy Carter about missiles at the US air base at Greenham.

The former soldier, Thames Valley Police officer and security consultant to the UN and the EU was elected UKIP party leader at the party’s conference in Torquay last week.

Following his victory Mr Bolton said: “We will rebuild and revitalise our party together, resume our core task and moral responsibility regarding Brexit and hold the government to account.” 

Mrs Bolton said that her son’s vast experience had put him in good stead to lead UKIP. 

Read the full interview in this week's Newbury Weekly News. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move

Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move

Tadley man avoids jail for online child pornography offences

Tadley man sentenced for online child pornography offences

Anger over Stroud Green traveller camp

Anger over Stroud Green traveller camp

Drink-driver caught in charge of car

Court

Thatcham

New UKIP leader's local links
Thatcham

New UKIP leader's local links

Henry Bolton grew up in a West Berkshire village

 
Thatcham Festival is a chance for all to share a talent
News

Thatcham Festival is a chance to share a talent

14-day event launches tomorrow (Saturday)

 
News

Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move

15comments

 
News

Thatcham company buyout aims to accelerate growth

 
News

Kennet School celebrates '60 years of excellence'

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33