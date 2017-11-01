go

Thatcham teen convicted after creating stun gun

17-year-old pleads guilty to manufacturing illegal weapon

A THATCHAM teenager has been convicted of manufacturing a stun gun.

The 17-year-old, who can not be identified for legal reasons, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on October 13, where he admitted manufacturing an illegal weapon at Thatcham between January 1, 2016, and April 1 this year.

He received an eight-month referral order and was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a £20 statutory victim services surcharge.

