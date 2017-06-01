It's Monte Carlo or bust for fundraisers

A TRIO of Newbury Round Table members plan to take their 17-year-old Vauxhall Vectra on the biggest adventure of its life.

This morning (Thurs), at 10am, the mayor of Newbury, David Fenn, saw off the three adventurers as they start their journey from the Market Place to Monte Carlo.

Garry Poulson, Paul Mernagh and Paul Bullock clambered into the racing silver and rust Vauxhall Vectra to drive through France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Monaco and back through France to raise money for the Rosemary Appeal, which aims to raise money for a state-of-the-art cancer care and renal dialysis unit at the West Berkshire Community Hospital .

Mr Poulson said: “I’m the better driver of the three. I will drive on the twisty mountain roads, instead of sitting in the back trying not to get travel sick.”

The trio will reach Monte Carlo in three days and Mr Poulson said: “We are very mindful that we will end up in Monaco and don’t want to let Newbury down, so will be strutting our stuff in our gladrags and will try to get into a casino. We’ll hide the Vauxhall around the back.”

Mr Poulson is a former mayor of Newbury and has been the director of the West Berkshire Volunteer Centre for 19 years. Mr Mernagh is an energy manager with N-Power and has been Round Table chairman twice and Mr Bullock is a communications professional with Virgin and a Thatcham volunteer youth worker.

Monte Carlo or Bust is an international project funded by the participants, with a limit on £500 for the car, and a specific route to follow.

Anyone wishing to donate should go to the justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/NewburyRoundTable