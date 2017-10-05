go
Thu, 05 Oct 2017
Reporter:
Andy Murrill
Contact:
Mobile
Old Waggon and Horses
The Catherine Wheel
The Monument
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move
Tadley man avoids jail for online child pornography offences
Man seriously injured in town centre traffic accident
Anger over Stroud Green traveller camp
standard
Recycling centre charges "will not lead to fly-tipping"
Town councillor suggests 'living wall' for Newbury 'eyesore'
Council looking to cut back on litter picking and street cleaning
Videos
Driver jailed after police chase through Tilehurst
Thousands line the streets for Newbury Carnival
Bees swarming in Newbury
Video Gallery
Newbury Race for Life 2017
Sense of Unity
The result for Newbury general election
It's Monte Carlo or bust for fundraisers
News
Pub quiz – do you know your boozers?
Which of these Newbury pubs is the oldest?
One man injured in M4 accident
Two-vehicle accident causes queues
In this week's Newbury Weekly News...
Greenham Parish Council secures control tower funding
4comments
Benyon blasts control tower project
3comments
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News