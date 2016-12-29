go

Do you think 2017 will be better than 2016?

Will 2017 be a better or worse year than 2016?

Andy Murrill

Reporter:

Andy Murrill

Contact:

Mobile

Do you think 2017 will be better than 2016?

Yes, it will be a better year

No, it will be a worse year

I think it will be the same

I can't see into the future so I've go no idea!

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • danny2300

    29/12/2016 - 17:05

    It's going to be a massive shock to people when they realise that celebrities will continue to pass away.

    Reply

George Michael's family release statement after his death

George Michael's family release statement after his death

Sixty-year-old man dies in Highclere collision

Sixty-year-old man dies following Highclere collision

Baby born to south Oxfordshire couple on Christmas Day

Baby born to south Oxfordshire couple on Christmas Day

E fit of man who robbed 12-year-old boy in Thatcham released by police

E fit of man who robbed 12-year-old boy in Thatcham released by police

Poll

Do you think 2017 will be better than 2016?
Poll

Do you think 2017 will be better than 2016?

Will 2017 be a better or worse year than 2016?

1comment

 
What's your favourite Italian eaterie in Newbury?
Poll

What's your favourite Italian eaterie in Newbury?

Which Italian restaurant do you like the most?

1comment

 
Poll

Would you pay more council tax to stop public sector cuts?

 
Poll

What is your favourite takeaway in Newbury town centre?

5comments

 
Poll

Are you happy to pay 20p to use Wharf toilets?

4comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive