go
Fri, 31 Mar 2017
Reporter:
Andy Murrill
Contact:
Mobile
Yes, it's badly needed
No, it will cost too much
I don't know
I don't care about Thatcham
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Article comments
Jackie
31/03/2017 - 16:04
We don't need one at all. There are other ways round. A bridge will destroy a lovely pub/coach house as it will be HUGE, especially now the bridge will have to be higher due to electrification. I don't think people who want it live anywhere near. WE DON'T WANT A BRIDGE!!!!!
Reply
victor
Having a bridge will be complicated as there is the station the canal, river and the new housing entrance. There is also the entrance to the industrial site to consider. It will also ruin the area. My guess those who vote for this don't even live in Thatcham. Should a bridge be built the traffic will be bound to increase and road widening of Cookham Hill will have to be considered. The start of the bridge would be about where Pipers Lane is now.
Ihavenonickname
When Greenham Common housed Cruise Missiles the Yanks offered to build one for free! It was turned down.
Zeospike
31/03/2017 - 15:03
Without blowing the surprise of the poll for anyone I think we can all guess what we the public would like but what we'll like get is resurfacing for 6 months and new white lines.
M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend
Newbury Post Office to move to new building next month
A339 link road finally complete
Man rescued from Newbury building
standard
West Berkshire protesters march in London
"Bitter disappointment" as 400 homes approved on appeal
Shoplifter mocks court after sentencing
Videos
West Berkshire & North Hants Primary Schools Cross Country Championships 2017
Duncan Goodhew opens new swimming pool
Video Gallery
Newbury Pancake Race 2017
Snow falling in Newbury
Newbury Thousand Voices
Thatcham Christmas lights switch on
Poll
Should there be a bridge over the railway track at Thatcham?
Do you think the level crossing bottleneck at Thatcham Station should be replaced by a bridge?
4comments
What's the best thing about Hungerford?
What do you most like about the West Berkshire town?
What's the best thing about Thatcham?
3comments
Should West Berkshire Council cut funding for the homeless?
2comments
Do you buy the Newbury Weekly News?
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
Jackie
31/03/2017 - 16:04
We don't need one at all. There are other ways round. A bridge will destroy a lovely pub/coach house as it will be HUGE, especially now the bridge will have to be higher due to electrification. I don't think people who want it live anywhere near. WE DON'T WANT A BRIDGE!!!!!
Reply
victor
31/03/2017 - 16:04
Having a bridge will be complicated as there is the station the canal, river and the new housing entrance. There is also the entrance to the industrial site to consider. It will also ruin the area. My guess those who vote for this don't even live in Thatcham. Should a bridge be built the traffic will be bound to increase and road widening of Cookham Hill will have to be considered. The start of the bridge would be about where Pipers Lane is now.
Reply
Ihavenonickname
31/03/2017 - 16:04
When Greenham Common housed Cruise Missiles the Yanks offered to build one for free! It was turned down.
Reply
Zeospike
31/03/2017 - 15:03
Without blowing the surprise of the poll for anyone I think we can all guess what we the public would like but what we'll like get is resurfacing for 6 months and new white lines.
Reply