Should there be a bridge over the railway track at Thatcham?

Do you think the level crossing bottleneck at Thatcham Station should be replaced by a bridge?

Andy Murrill

Andy Murrill

Yes, it's badly needed

No, it will cost too much

I don't know

I don't care about Thatcham

  • Jackie

    31/03/2017 - 16:04

    We don't need one at all. There are other ways round. A bridge will destroy a lovely pub/coach house as it will be HUGE, especially now the bridge will have to be higher due to electrification. I don't think people who want it live anywhere near. WE DON'T WANT A BRIDGE!!!!!

  • victor

    31/03/2017 - 16:04

    Having a bridge will be complicated as there is the station the canal, river and the new housing entrance. There is also the entrance to the industrial site to consider. It will also ruin the area. My guess those who vote for this don't even live in Thatcham. Should a bridge be built the traffic will be bound to increase and road widening of Cookham Hill will have to be considered. The start of the bridge would be about where Pipers Lane is now.

  • Ihavenonickname

    31/03/2017 - 16:04

    When Greenham Common housed Cruise Missiles the Yanks offered to build one for free! It was turned down.

  • Zeospike

    31/03/2017 - 15:03

    Without blowing the surprise of the poll for anyone I think we can all guess what we the public would like but what we'll like get is resurfacing for 6 months and new white lines.

