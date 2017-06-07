go

What is your favourite pub in Cold Ash?

Which of the two pubs in Cold Ash village do you most like?

Andy Murrill

Reporter:

Andy Murrill

Contact:

Mobile

What is your favourite pub in Cold Ash?

The Castle

The Spotted Dog

Neither

I don't know

I never go to Cold Ash

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man charged with possessing more than 1,400 child sex images

Court

Firefighters sent in to building society in Newbury this afternoon (Monday)

Firefighters sent in to building society in Newbury this afternoon (Monday)

'Gobby' man, 33, assaulted officer after being thrown out of Newbury bar

'Gobby' man, 33, assaulted officer after being thrown out of Newbury bar

Mobility scooter speed crackdown planned

Mobility scooter speed crackdown planned

Poll

What is your favourite pub in Cold Ash?
Poll

What is your favourite pub in Cold Ash?

Which of the two pubs in Cold Ash village do you most like?

 
Who do you think would be the best Prime Minister?
Poll

Who do you think would be the best Prime Minister?

Which party leader would be the most effective PM?

1comment

 
Poll

Will Reading FC win their play-off final at Wembley?

 
Poll

How will you vote in June's General Election?

25comments

 
Poll

What is your favourite local radio station?

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33