go

Should the public sector pay cap be lifted?

Do you think public sectors workers should get a pay rise of more than one per cent?

Andy Murrill

Reporter:

Andy Murrill

Contact:

Mobile

Should the public sector pay cap be lifted?

Yes, they deserve a better pay rise

No, the country cannot afford it

I don't know

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • NurseNatasha

    04/07/2017 - 13:01

    Yet Benyon voted against this. Nothing like listening to you constituents. Shameful

    Reply

Fire in Newtown destroys building

Fire in Newtown destroys building

Thatcham Man sentenced for drugs offences

Thatcham Man sentenced for drugs offences

Car fire in Hungerford

Car fire in Hungerford

Newbury FC outraged by ground share letter

Foul! Newbury Football Club may fold after council backtracks on replacement ground

Poll

Should the public sector pay cap be lifted?
Poll

Should the public sector pay cap be lifted?

Do you think public sectors workers should get a pay rise of more than one per cent?

1comment

 
What is your favourite Kintbury pub?
Poll

What is your favourite Kintbury pub?

Which of Kintbury's three pubs do you most like?

 
Poll

Who do you think would be the best Prime Minister?

1comment

 
Poll

Will Reading FC win their play-off final at Wembley?

 
Poll

How will you vote in June's General Election?

25comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33