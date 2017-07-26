Do you agree with offices being converted to housing?

go
Wed, 26 Jul 2017
Reporter:
Andy Murrill
Contact:
Mobile
Yes, we need homes more than we need any other buildings at the moment
Yes, but only if we replace the offices that are lost
No, this is taking too many jobs away from West Berkshire
I don't know
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Article comments
spikey
26/07/2017 - 12:12
business parks should be kept as such. not given to property agents to make money on. Newbury needs to have more companies move into these empty offices not people living in them.
Their are plenty of new builds already built and properties that people can buy or rent, which these office buildings wont be for social or council these would be for private buyers and not affordable housing. these would be for people who work out of newbury.
Their is plenty of land that is not green or flood plain that the council or companies can buy and build on that wont effect people close by.and their are plenty of properties that can be bought. The council and housing Associations can build for people who are in need of housing.
I am against office buildings being turned into living apartments due to lack of parking and safety for people and their child or children and also if they are turned into apartments people will start to moan of the noise from the business park and lack of parking.
Reply
Loose
26/07/2017 - 11:11
In principle I agree if they have been vacant for over 3 years, but this housing should only be social housing or for emrgancies,
I also think there is a massive lack of 1 bed flats that are suitable for single people. Again social and emergency housing only
ChrisW
26/07/2017 - 09:09
We need more homes for people and much better to reuse redundant office space than have to demolish and build from scratch
teertsg
26/07/2017 - 08:08
Its crazy to keep converting offices to houses, the traffic problems will just increase as everyone will be leaving Newbury for work, this will impact the town overall even reducing the spending on the high street as there will be no-one shopping during lunch breaks.
Newbury will be just another commuter town or full of people on benefits as there will be no jobs for anyone.
'Stop it!' says Jess as gig trouble is averted
Residents flee sewage leak
Police hunt armed raiders in Hungerford
Terror as ex-partner hurls chair through window
standard
“It’s just disgusting behaviour”
'Restaurant quarter' plans for Kennet Centre approved
School's ban for brawling mothers
Council revises proposals for new Cheap Street junction
Videos
Thousands line the streets for Newbury Carnival
Bees swarming in Newbury
Newbury Race for Life 2017
Video Gallery
Sense of Unity
The result for Newbury general election
It's Monte Carlo or bust for fundraisers
Video interview with Richard Benyon - Conservative
Poll
Do you agree with offices being converted to housing?
Is it right to turn so many office blocks in West Berkshire into flats?
4comments
Do BBC stars get paid too much?
Do you agree with the top salaries being paid by the BBC?
2comments
Should the public sector pay cap be lifted?
5comments
What is your favourite Kintbury pub?
Who do you think would be the best Prime Minister?
1comment
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
spikey
26/07/2017 - 12:12
business parks should be kept as such. not given to property agents to make money on. Newbury needs to have more companies move into these empty offices not people living in them. Their are plenty of new builds already built and properties that people can buy or rent, which these office buildings wont be for social or council these would be for private buyers and not affordable housing. these would be for people who work out of newbury. Their is plenty of land that is not green or flood plain that the council or companies can buy and build on that wont effect people close by.and their are plenty of properties that can be bought. The council and housing Associations can build for people who are in need of housing. I am against office buildings being turned into living apartments due to lack of parking and safety for people and their child or children and also if they are turned into apartments people will start to moan of the noise from the business park and lack of parking.
Reply
Loose
26/07/2017 - 11:11
In principle I agree if they have been vacant for over 3 years, but this housing should only be social housing or for emrgancies, I also think there is a massive lack of 1 bed flats that are suitable for single people. Again social and emergency housing only
Reply
ChrisW
26/07/2017 - 09:09
We need more homes for people and much better to reuse redundant office space than have to demolish and build from scratch
Reply
teertsg
26/07/2017 - 08:08
Its crazy to keep converting offices to houses, the traffic problems will just increase as everyone will be leaving Newbury for work, this will impact the town overall even reducing the spending on the high street as there will be no-one shopping during lunch breaks. Newbury will be just another commuter town or full of people on benefits as there will be no jobs for anyone.
Reply