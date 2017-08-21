go

Did you enjoy taking exams at school?

As pupils get their A-level and GCSE results, did you enjoy doing exams?

Andy Murrill

Reporter:

Andy Murrill

Contact:

Mobile

Did you enjoy taking exams at school?

Yes, I loved doing exams!

No, I hated them and the thought of it still makes me come out in a cold sweat

I wasn't bothered either way

I don't remember

I didn't do any exams

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

LIVE: A-level results as they come in

LIVE: A-level results as they come in

Man jailed after police chase through Thatcham

Man jailed after police chase through Thatcham

'I did apprenticeship after my A-levels – not uni'

'I did apprenticeship after my A-levels – not uni'

Newbury mother saves her baby's life

Newbury mother saves her baby's life

Poll

Did you enjoy taking exams at school?
Poll

Did you enjoy taking exams at school?

As pupils get their A-level and GCSE results, did you enjoy doing exams?

 
Do you want a statue of Jack of Newbury in the town centre?
Poll

Do you want a statue of Jack of Newbury in the town centre?

Do you agree with plans for a bronze sculpture in Northbrook Street?

1comment

 
Poll

Do you agree with offices being converted to housing?

4comments

 
Poll

Do BBC stars get paid too much?

2comments

 
Poll

Should the public sector pay cap be lifted?

5comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33