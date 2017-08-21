go
Mon, 21 Aug 2017
Reporter:
Andy Murrill
Contact:
Mobile
Yes, I loved doing exams!
No, I hated them and the thought of it still makes me come out in a cold sweat
I wasn't bothered either way
I don't remember
I didn't do any exams
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
LIVE: A-level results as they come in
Man jailed after police chase through Thatcham
'I did apprenticeship after my A-levels – not uni'
Newbury mother saves her baby's life
standard
Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste
'Very strong message' to developers after Thatcham appeals turned down
Abnormal load to pass through Newbury this morning
Next round of A339 roadworks through Newbury to begin on Monday
Videos
Thousands line the streets for Newbury Carnival
Bees swarming in Newbury
Newbury Race for Life 2017
Video Gallery
Sense of Unity
The result for Newbury general election
It's Monte Carlo or bust for fundraisers
Video interview with Richard Benyon - Conservative
Poll
Did you enjoy taking exams at school?
As pupils get their A-level and GCSE results, did you enjoy doing exams?
Do you want a statue of Jack of Newbury in the town centre?
Do you agree with plans for a bronze sculpture in Northbrook Street?
1comment
Do you agree with offices being converted to housing?
4comments
Do BBC stars get paid too much?
2comments
Should the public sector pay cap be lifted?
5comments
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News