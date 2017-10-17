go
Tue, 17 Oct 2017
Reporter:
Andy Murrill
Contact:
Mobile
Yes, trick or treat is an awful American import (like school proms) and should be banned
No, it's just a bit of fun for the children
I don't care
I don't know
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Murderer 'didn't care if his friend lived or died'
Newbury's Snooty Fox pub set to be renamed as part of major refurb
No trains from Newbury to London this weekend
It's a Red October!
standard
Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move
An open letter to the woman without a blue badge
Teacher banned for life after saying homosexuals are "diseased"
Videos
What's on today - Tap Factory
Driver jailed after police chase through Tilehurst
Thousands line the streets for Newbury Carnival
Video Gallery
Bees swarming in Newbury
Newbury Race for Life 2017
Sense of Unity
The result for Newbury general election
Poll
Has Hallowe'en become too Americanised?
Do you think 'trick or treating' has got out of hand?
Would you rather have Theresa May or Boris Johnson as PM?
Which Tory would you prefer as Prime Minister?
6comments
Should all mention of Christmas be banned until after Hallowe'en?
2comments
Should cyclists be allowed to ride on the pavement?
13comments
Which is your favourite 2017 Reading Festival headline act?
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News