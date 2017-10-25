go

Do you like Marmite?

Come on, do you love it or hate it?

Andy Murrill

Reporter:

Andy Murrill

Contact:

Mobile

Do you like Marmite?

Yes, I love it

No, I hate it

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Concerns over cost of car parking in Newbury

Concerns over cost of car parking in Newbury

Newbury taxi driver released pending further inquiries

Newbury taxi driver released pending further inquiries

Motorist flouted driving ban for running down man in road rage

Motorist flouted driving ban for running down man in road rage

Woman taken to hospital following M4 collision

Woman taken to hospital following M4 collision

Poll

Do you like Marmite?
Poll

Do you like Marmite?

Come on, do you love it or hate it?

 
Has Hallowe'en become too Americanised?
Poll

Has Hallowe'en become too Americanised?

Do you think 'trick or treating' has got out of hand?

1comment

 
Poll

Would you rather have Theresa May or Boris Johnson as PM?

6comments

 
Poll

Should all mention of Christmas be banned until after Hallowe'en?

2comments

 
Poll

Should cyclists be allowed to ride on the pavement?

13comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33