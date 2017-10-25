go
Wed, 25 Oct 2017
Reporter:
Andy Murrill
Contact:
Mobile
Yes, I love it
No, I hate it
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Concerns over cost of car parking in Newbury
Newbury taxi driver released pending further inquiries
Motorist flouted driving ban for running down man in road rage
Woman taken to hospital following M4 collision
standard
Newbury's Snooty Fox pub set to be renamed as part of major refurb
Teacher banned for life after saying homosexuals are "diseased"
Public views sought on £850,000 cycle path upgrades
Videos
Woman jailed for puppy farm fraud
Silchester Temple site
What's on today - Tap Factory
Video Gallery
Driver jailed after police chase through Tilehurst
Thousands line the streets for Newbury Carnival
Bees swarming in Newbury
Newbury Race for Life 2017
Poll
Do you like Marmite?
Come on, do you love it or hate it?
Has Hallowe'en become too Americanised?
Do you think 'trick or treating' has got out of hand?
1comment
Would you rather have Theresa May or Boris Johnson as PM?
6comments
Should all mention of Christmas be banned until after Hallowe'en?
2comments
Should cyclists be allowed to ride on the pavement?
13comments
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News