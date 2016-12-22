Apollo Big Band with Terry Franks at Stockcross on Friday
To December 31, Cinderella. Corn Exchange, Newbury – times and prices vary. Box office 08445 5218218
To January 1, Sleeping Beauty. The Watermill, Bagnor. Box office (01635) 46044
Craft and Chat, Newbury Library 11am-1pm Free drop-in session for adults
Family Activity Day, West Berkshire Museum. Make a Victorian-inspired Christmas card. 10am-3.30pm. £2 per child. For four- to 11-year-olds. No need to book, drop in. www.westberkshireheritage.org
Cold Ash Brass Christmas concert, 7pm, St Mark’s Church, Cold Ash. £7.50, children free.
Roller skating & tea with Santa at Bucklebury Farm Park, 4pm -7pm. A festive evening including the chance to skate and enjoy tea with Santa… suitable for children aged approx four- to10- year-olds. £15 per child. One accompanying adult goes free. Additional adults in party at group rate. Face painting, feed the donkeys, roller skating, decorate ginger bread, create a Christmas tree decoration, tea with Santa and carol singing. For more information please email bookings@buckleburyfarmpark.co.uk.
Family History Sessions with members of the Berkshire Family History Society, 10.30am-noon, Newbury Library
n Christmas Cruises with Santa on the Rose of Hungerford from Hungerford Wharf. Tel (01635) 255367
Christmas at Bucklebury Farm Park, 9.30am-2pm
Christmas charity walk, Red House, Highclere, 10.30am. Two-hour circular route, with a refreshment stop. All ages and dogs on leads welcome. Sturdy footwear advised. Donations will be taken in aid of the Ark cancer charity
If you have an event you would like to be included in What's on, email report@newburynews.co.uk, please remember to include date, time and place of the event and contact details
Armed men threaten M&S staff during early morning raid in Newbury
Man left with broken nose after brutal attack in Greenham
Kind-hearted policeman makes young girl's Christmas
‘Walk to school’ says West Berkshire Councillor
standard
Independent Newbury outlet announces impending closure
Angry scenes at knacker's yard meeting
Plans for 75 homes in Cold Ash set to be decided tonight
Shock as Newbury dancefloor attack on woman goes 'unpunished'