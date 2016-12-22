Thursday December 22

To December 31, Cinderella. Corn Exchange, Newbury – times and prices vary. Box office 08445 5218218

To January 1, Sleeping Beauty. The Watermill, Bagnor. Box office (01635) 46044

Craft and Chat, Newbury Library 11am-1pm Free drop-in session for adults

Family Activity Day, West Berkshire Museum. Make a Victorian-inspired Christmas card. 10am-3.30pm. £2 per child. For four- to 11-year-olds. No need to book, drop in. www.westberkshireheritage.org

Cold Ash Brass Christmas concert, 7pm, St Mark’s Church, Cold Ash. £7.50, children free.

Roller skating & tea with Santa at Bucklebury Farm Park, 4pm -7pm. A festive evening including the chance to skate and enjoy tea with Santa… suitable for children aged approx four- to10- year-olds. £15 per child. One accompanying adult goes free. Additional adults in party at group rate. Face painting, feed the donkeys, roller skating, decorate ginger bread, create a Christmas tree decoration, tea with Santa and carol singing. For more information please email bookings@buckleburyfarmpark.co.uk.

Friday December 23

Family History Sessions with members of the Berkshire Family History Society, 10.30am-noon, Newbury Library

n Christmas Cruises with Santa on the Rose of Hungerford from Hungerford Wharf. Tel (01635) 255367

Saturday, December 24

Christmas at Bucklebury Farm Park, 9.30am-2pm

Sunday, December 25

Merry Christmas to all

Tuesday, December 27

Christmas charity walk, Red House, Highclere, 10.30am. Two-hour circular route, with a refreshment stop. All ages and dogs on leads welcome. Sturdy footwear advised. Donations will be taken in aid of the Ark cancer charity

