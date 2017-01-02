go
Newbury Weekly News Timeline
Suspected illegal immigrants detained at Greenham Business Park
Two Newbury women recognised in 2017 New Year Honours List
Newbury band's debut album rocks up at number one
Fresh plans for 1,000 homes at Sandleford Park submitted
standard
West Berkshire Councillors accused of bowing to “bureaucratic pressure”
Plans to convert Newbury offices into 100 flats given the green light
Videos
Newbury Thousand Voices
Thatcham Christmas lights switch on
Newbury Christmas lights
Video Gallery
Tadley Christmas light switch on
White Helmets Motorcycle Display Team
Away they go
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Virtualcom Interactive
Suspected illegal immigrants detained at Greenham Business Park
Two Newbury women recognised in 2017 New Year Honours List
Newbury band's debut album rocks up at number one
Fresh plans for 1,000 homes at Sandleford Park submitted
standard
Suspected illegal immigrants detained at Greenham Business Park
Fresh plans for 1,000 homes at Sandleford Park submitted
West Berkshire Councillors accused of bowing to “bureaucratic pressure”
Plans to convert Newbury offices into 100 flats given the green light