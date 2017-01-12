go

Weather

Welcome to the Newbury Weekly News weather page provided by Ventusky

Use the tools on the live feed below to choose the location and weather conditions you are interested in.

Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

Heavy snow forecast during Newbury area rush hour tomorrow evening

Met Office issues severe weather warning countrywide tomorrow including the south east

Could West Berkshire see its first snowfall of the year?

Could West Berkshire see its first snowfall of the year?

UPDATE: Snow predicted from 5pm today for three hours

Snow predicted from 4pm today for three hours

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive